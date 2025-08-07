Global Health Q1 profit rises 50 pc to Rs 159 cr

New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Healthcare chain Global Health Ltd on Thursday reported a 49.6 per cent increase in profit after tax at Rs 159 crore in the first quarter ended June 2025 on the back of increased patient volumes and improved realisations.

The company had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 106.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Global Health Ltd which runs a network of hospitals under the Medanta brand said in a statement.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at Rs 1,030.8 crore as against Rs 861.1 crore in the year-ago period, up 19.7 per cent, it added.

"This robust performance was driven by increased patient volumes and improved realisations, with consistent growth across mature hospitals as well as Lucknow and Patna hospital," Global Health Group CEO and Director Pankaj Sahni said.

The company successfully operationalised a 110-bed hospital in Ranchi in July 2025 and remained on track to commission the upcoming 550-bed facility in Noida in Q2 FY2026, he added.

Global Health is one of the largest private multi-specialty tertiary care providers operating in the north and east regions of India.

On the road ahead, Sahni said, "Backed by a balanced portfolio of assets and a strong balance sheet, we are well-positioned to execute our long-term growth strategy and further expand the Medanta model of care across the region." PTI RKL HVA