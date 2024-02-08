Global Health Q3 net profit rises 52 pc to Rs 123 crore

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) Global Health, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, on Thursday reported a 52 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 123 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023 on the back of increased in-patient volume and improved realisation.

The healthcare provider had reported a net profit of Rs 81 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 833 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 694 crore in the year-ago period, the Gurugram headquartered firm said in a regulatory filing.

"In Q3 FY2024, both our matured and developing units delivered robust revenue growth of 17 and 33 per cent year-no-year respectively," Global Health Ltd Group CEO and Director Pankaj Sahni said.

The growth was primarily driven by increased in-patient volume and improved realisation, he added. PTI MSS RAM