Global investment in green bonds for educational institutions reaches USD 15 billion

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) The global investment in green bonds for educational institutions has reached USD 15 billion, says a study.

Green initiatives are driving institutional transformation to bring sustainability in education, the study by education company MSM Unify stated.

Sustainability has become a defining priority for educational institutions, with green initiatives playing a central role in shaping campus operations, curriculum development, and research agendas, the study noted.

Universities are leading the way in encouraging environmentally responsible practices and promoting a culture of sustainability among students, faculty and staff members.

Universities are embedding sustainability into their core strategy, recognizing it as a critical pillar of institutional success.

Institutions are implementing comprehensive sustainability frameworks, including green-certified infrastructure, renewable energy adoption, circular economy initiatives, and carbon neutrality goals.

For example, the University of California system has committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2025, it stated.

Sustainable campuses are not just an environmental necessity but a reflection of institutional leadership in the face of global challenges.

Sanjay Laul, Founder of MSM Group, said in the statement, "Global investment in green bonds for educational institutions reached USD 15 billion, as universities are raising funds through green bonds to finance eco-friendly infrastructure projects.

"This phenomenon is replicated to all sustainability-focused research, with grants rising by 20 per cent in 2024 compared to the previous year. Partnerships with renewable energy providers are enabling campuses to transition away from fossil fuels." One of the major reasons for adopting sustainable practices is that institutions with strong sustainability initiatives are increasingly recognized as global leaders, attracting environmentally conscious students and faculty.

Further, green initiatives are creating new job opportunities within and beyond university ecosystems, propelling growth in the green economy, he further added.

North America has already adopted 65 per cent of green energy, European institutions has adopted 75 per cent of green energy, Asia Pacific at 50 per cent and Africa at 35 per cent. North American universities have committed to be net zero by 2040, European by 2030, Asia Pacific by 2050 and Africa by 2060, it said. PTI KKS KKS MR