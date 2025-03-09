Global investors, NRIs show interest in Gujarat’s semiconductor hub Dholera SIR, says developer

Ahmedabad, Mar 9 (PTI) Global investors and NRIs mainly from the US,Singapore and the UK, have shown interest in Gujarat’s Dholera Special Investment Region which is emerging as a semiconductor hub in the state, according to a developer.

Recent months have seen a rise in investor visits and land inquiries, fueled by Dholera’s vision to become India’s semiconductor hub with four of the five semiconductor plants in India being built in Dholera, Aaiji Group Founder and Managing Director Lalit Parihar said.

Among fresh proposals, NextGen has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Gujarat government at Gujarat SemiConnect Conference 2025 for setting up a Rs 10,000-crore compound semiconductor fab and optoelectronics facility at Dholera.

A tripartite agreement was inked between Tata Electronics, Taiwanese firms PSMC and Himax Technologies for an upcoming semiconductor chip manufacturing facility of the Indian company at Dholera, he said.

Tata Electronics is setting up a Rs 91,000 crore semiconductor project at the Dholera SIR.

"There is now a growing influx of overseas investors, particularly NRIs from the US, UK, UAE-Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong,” Parihar said.

The state government has allocated Rs 200 crore for an integrated residential township with facilities like a hospital, school, and fire station at Dholera SIR.

Major infrastructure projects such as the international cargo airport, Ahmedabad-Dholera Expressway are set to commence operations in 2025 which would boost the infrastructure development in Dholera, the developer said.

Aaiji Group has already invested over Rs. 100 crore across its five projects and is now set to launch a Rs 200 crore joint venture with Infinity Infracon. Dholera SIR is a planned smart city under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC). PTI HG MR MR