Global Investors Summit to specially focus on urban development in MP: CM Yadav

Bhopal, Feb 14 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday said the upcoming Global Investors Summit (GIS) in Bhopal will focus on urban development as the state is home to smart cities and blessed with robust infrastructure.

The two-day summit beginning from February 24 is slated to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With smart cities, robust infrastructure, and seamless growth, Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a leading state in India's urban transformation. It integrates strategic investments, sustainable development, and cutting-edge digital governance, he said in a statement.

The state is rapidly expanding its infrastructure, housing, and smart city projects with ongoing urban projects worth Rs 72,000 crore and ventures valued at Rs 88,000 crore in the pipeline, noted the CM.

With seven smart cities, world-class connectivity, and progressive urban policies, Madhya Pradesh is well-positioned to provide superior infrastructure to investors and developers, he underscored.

Yadav reaffirmed commitment to increasing investment in urban development to fulfil PM Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

He assured that all modern facilities would be made available to citizens in urban areas, and these would generate employment opportunities.

The chief minister highlighted the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a future-ready, investment-friendly state by leading in the Swachh Bharat Mission and Smart City rankings.

The state's cities will gain a unique identity with improved connectivity, environmental sustainability, and digital advancements. Whether affordable housing, greenfield city expansion, or multimodal transport solutions, Madhya Pradesh is poised to become a key hub for urban development, he said.

The state has already completed the construction of 8.32 lakh houses while plans for 10 lakh new homes worth Rs 50,000 crore are on the anvil. Madhya Pradesh has achieved 80 per cent piped water supply coverage in urban areas and intends to reach 100 per cent mark by 2027, Yadav maintained.

Madhya Pradesh has developed 6,000 km of urban roads, enhancing mobility and connectivity, and aims to achieve 100 per cent sewer coverage by 2030, the CM highlighted.

Yadav pointed out that Madhya Pradesh has been a leading performer under the Smart City Mission and ranked among the top two states in the Swachh Bharat Survey 2023.

Indore has been recognized as India's cleanest city for the seventh consecutive time, while Bhopal has been ranked the cleanest state capital, he said.

Highlighting investment opportunities in the urban sector, he said key investment areas include Rs 50,000 crore in 'Housing for All' project, Rs 17,230 crore in essential facilities, and Rs 32,400 crore in real estate development.

The chief minister underlined that the state has introduced the MP Re-Densification Policy 2022 and MP Redevelopment Policy 2022 to promote modern infrastructure and redevelopment.

The MP TDR Rules, 2018, optimize land use and support sustainable urban development. The EV Policy 2025 promotes electric mobility with infrastructure incentives, while the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Policy 2019 fosters high-density urban growth around transit hubs, he said.

Yadav said Madhya Pradesh boasts of a seamless transportation network, ensuring maximum convenience for investors. The state has a 5-lakh-km road network, 46 national highways, 20 major railway junctions, and six operational airports.

Upcoming multi-modal logistics parks in Indore and Jabalpur will enhance trade and connectivity. The state provides an integrated municipal infrastructure with remote sensing and Artificial Intelligence-based governance to support the GIS, he added. PTI MAS RSY