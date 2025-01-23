World leaders call for action on Artificial Intelligence, regional reforms at WEF

Davos: Leaders from various countries called for action on artificial intelligence and reforms as they brainstormed here during the five-day World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, which ends on Friday.

Advertisment

In a special address, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for a reform of social media governance across the European Union to curb misinformation and cyber harassment.

He urged for stronger enforcement of the Digital Services Act and expanded powers for the European Centre for Algorithmic Transparency.

He emphasised that "the values of the European Union are not for sale" and called for increased funding for research into social media algorithms to ensure Europe's brightest minds address this critical challenge.

Advertisment

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a stark warning about two escalating global threats: the unchecked expansion of artificial intelligence and the climate crisis. These challenges, he warned, pose unprecedented risks to humanity and demand immediate, unified action from governments and the private sector.

On artificial intelligence, Guterres acknowledged its immense potential but cautioned against the risks of leaving AI ungoverned.

He emphasised the need for international collaboration, pointing to the Global Digital Compact adopted at the United Nations as a roadmap for harnessing digital technology responsibly.

Advertisment

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo announced the creation of the world's largest tropical forest reserve.

The Kivu to Kinshasa Green Corridor Reserve will protect over 550,000 sq km of forest throughout the Congo River Basin.

This historic, unprecedented initiative will transform not only our natural landscapes but also the livelihoods of millions of our citizens, he said, adding that the initiative goes far beyond environmental preservation and includes economic development.

Advertisment

As he prepares to assume the ASEAN chairmanship, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim expressed optimism about the 10-nation union's future and Malaysia's role in it.

"The spirit of collaboration and esprit de corps between (ASEAN) leaders is unique," he said, pointing to the contributions that closer regional integration in green energy has made to Malaysia's emergence as a high-tech manufacturing powerhouse.

Anwar noted that while the US remained the largest single investor in Malaysia, the nation's closeness, investment, and trade with China are growing.

Advertisment

Stressing the importance of dialogue over conflict, he remarked: "We don't go to war or threaten, we discuss, get a little angry, but focus on economic fundamentals and move on."

"We must collaborate so that all countries and people benefit from AI's promise and potential to support development and social and economic progress for all," he said.

He also called on the private sector not to backtrack on their climate commitments, and for governments to keep their promise to produce new, economy-wide national climate action plans this year.

Advertisment

Palestinian Authority Foreign Affairs Minister Varsen Aghabekian expressed cautious optimism following the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

"Optimism is not a choice; it is a must," he said, adding that she hopes the ceasefire brings something more sustainable in the future.

Addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Aghabekian underscored the need for immediate relief efforts and long-term planning. "We have to ensure that the aid is reaching the people," she said.

Advertisment

Weeks after the sudden collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hasan AlShaibani outlined the new government's plans.

"We will not look to the past. We will look to the future. And we promise to our people that this misery will not be repeated." AlShaibani added that the government will respect the rights of women and reject the sectarian division that has long plagued the country.

He also urged the removal of remaining sanctions, assuring the world that Syria would no longer be a source of threats. "Thousands are returning to Syria and they need to help rebuild the country.

Now we open a new page. We need Syria to be a country of peace." Iranian Vice-President for Strategic Affairs Javad Zarif expressed hope that a second Trump presidency would reconsider his withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPOA or the Iran nuclear deal) in 2018, during his first administration, and would be more serious, more focused, more realistic about the cost of his withdrawal from the agreement.

"In terms of being able to dissuade Iran, (the withdrawal from JCPOA) has failed," he said.

"It has imposed heavy economic costs on the Iranian people. Of course, the Iranian government is suffering, but the Iranian people and the most vulnerable groups in Iran are suffering the most," Zarif said.