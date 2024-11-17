Global maritime forum 'Sagarmanthan' to kick off on Nov 18

New Delhi, Nov 17 ( PTI) Sagarmanthan, South Asia's largest maritime thought leadership forum, will begin on Monday, according to an official statement.

Organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW) in association with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), the maiden edition of 'Sagarmanthan - The Great Oceans Dialogue' aims to foster knowledge on maritime sector and provide a premier global platform for global leaders, policy makers, business moguls, thought leaders and visionaries to share, learn and shape actionable insights towards effective decisions for a future ready, sustainable and efficient marine sector, the statement said.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said, "Sagarmanthan is an attempt at celebrating the best available knowledge in maritime sector from global experts with deep understanding, wisdom and insights on upcoming trends." Sonowal further said as India's role as an important and key maritime player has increased manifold, this platform offers a premier platform for everyone to seek knowledge, share wisdom, chalk out pathways and set the course for maritime sector's collective journey onwards.

"At Sagarmanthan, during these two days of intense, sincere and focussed discussions, we hope to gather rich knowledge which will sharpen our wit and wisdom for better outcome from our initiative to unlock potentials from the Blue Economy," he said.

According to the statement, participants will engage in critical conversations around the blue economy, maritime logistics, ports, shipping and waterways sectors, critical minerals, diversified supply chains, the global maritime economy, and training and labour standards. PTI BKS HVA