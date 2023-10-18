Global Maritime India Summit attracts investment proposals worth Rs 2.37 lakh cr on Day-2

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) The Global Maritime India Summit (GMIS) has attracted investment proposals worth of Rs 2.37 lakh crore on second day of the three-day event with the signing of as many as 70 initial pacts, according to a release.

These Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) were signed in the areas of port development and modernisation, green hydrogen and ammonia, port-led development, business and commerce, shipbuilding, knowledge sharing and port connectivity in the presence of the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, and others.

"The Global Maritime India Summit, 2023 has ushered a new age in sustainable development of the country with a record number of 70 MoUs with an investment of Rs 2.37 lakh crore.

"The maritime sector is playing an instrumental role, as it has paved the way for India to set sail towards Green Sustainability Transportation," Sonowal said.

Sonowal also held Ministerial level bilateral meetings with Ministers from Italy, Tanzania and Sri Lanka. PTI IAS DRR