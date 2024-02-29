Global market awaits India's skills, innovation: UP CM Adityanath

New Delhi, Feb 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the global market awaits India’s skills, innovation, and technology in the textile sector.

He also said that India exports carpets worth Rs 17,000 crore, with 60 per cent originating from Bhadohi, Mirzapur, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

During a media interaction on the fourth day of 'India Tex 2024' here, the chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving an opportunity to Uttar Pradesh to participate as a partner state in the event.

The exhibition showcases the past, present and future needs of the textile industry.

Adityanath noted that the exhibition, spanning the last four days, saw enthusiastic engagement from individuals nationwide and globally.

He said that the textile industry stands as the second-largest employment provider after agriculture, offering boundless opportunities for technological advancements.

Adityanath highlighted that in 'India Tex 2024,' Uttar Pradesh has demonstrated its expertise in the textile sector, with 20 exhibitors in Yashobhoomi and 46 exhibitors in the Bharat Mandapam. Artisans have displayed handicrafts, carpets, and other handloom products from the state to buyers from across the country and the world and are receiving their appreciation.

"Uttar Pradesh holds limitless opportunities in the textile sector. Under PM Modi's PM Mitra Park Scheme, a mega textile park is set to be established in an area of one thousand acres between Lucknow and Hardoi, as part of the plan implemented at seven locations across the country.

"Additionally, efforts are underway to develop four new factories in the state," he said.

The chief minister also highlighted that significant efforts have been made in the past seven years to promote Lucknow's Chikankari, Sitapur's Durrie, Bareilly's Zari-Zardozi, and Bhadohi's carpets.

All of these crafts serve as crucial means for creating employment opportunities. The global textile industry is currently looking at India with hope, he asserted.