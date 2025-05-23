Global OEMs source over USD 2-bn worth aerospace components, services annually from India: Official

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are sourcing aerospace components and services worth over USD 2 billion annually, a senior government official said on Friday.

Highlighting the opportunities in the Indian aviation and aerospace areas, Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha also said the country is becoming a destination for MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) activities that will help with lower costs for airlines, generate more jobs and enhance service capabilities.

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets and carriers have placed significant aircraft orders as they expand their fleets as well as networks to cater to rising air travel demand.

Sinha said global OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) source more than USD 2 billion worth aerospace components and services from India annually.

He also emphasised the need to scale up responsibly with focus on sustainability while speaking at the curtain raiser event for the Wings India 2026, an aviation conference to be held in January 2026 in Hyderabad. PTI RAM TRB