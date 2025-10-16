Global partners commit over USD 1.5 bn investment in Oracle's new AI Data Platform

Las Vegas, Oct 16 (PTI) Oracle has announced that leading global system integrators and partners have committed a collective investment of over USD 1.5 billion in its new AI Data Platform, including in training and development of use cases and solutions.

Oracle said it has been working with several global partners to get them ready for the AI Data Platform launch.

The US-headquartered software giant said its partners include leading names such as Infosys, LTIMindtree, Cognizant, Accenture, and KPMG, among others.

"We've been working with a number of our global partners to get them ready for the AI Data Platform launch. I am happy to note that some of these global partners have committed to over USD 1.5 billion towards comprehensive training and development of industry use cases and solutions," TK Anand, Executive Vice President, Oracle Healthcare and Analytics, said.

At the Oracle AI World event, the company's grand annual showcase, Anand presented a video highlighting the work that partners like Infosys, LTIMindtree, and others are doing with the Oracle AI Data Platform.

In a release, Oracle said: "These investments include comprehensive training for over 8,000 practitioners and the development of more than 100 industry-specific use cases." Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President and Chief Delivery Officer at Infosys, said that Oracle's AI Data Platform is a top strategic priority for investments, talent development and growth.

Infosys invested over USD 140 million in overall R&D during FY25, he said, adding that it plans to make significant investments in Oracle AI Data Platform capabilities over the next few years.

"We are building several industry use cases that leverage generative or agentic AI. These use cases built on Oracle AI Data Platform will be part of Infosys Topaz AI-first offering," according to Rao.

LTIMindtree is investing over USD 200 million in the Oracle AI Data Platform journey, as per the presentation.

KPMG plans to invest USD 200 million over 3-5 years and train 1,600 employees globally, including in Oracle's AI Data Platform, according to the presentation. PTI MBI DRR