Global powers will bully India unless it becomes most unapologetic superpower: Deepinder Goyal

New Delhi: Global powers will always bully India unless it takes its destiny in its own hands, Eternal (formerly Zomato) CEO Deepinder Goyal said on Thursday, a day after US President Donald Trump ratcheted up tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

In a post on X, he said India should collectively decide to become the world's "most unapologetic superpower" amid the "threat" and "tariff".

Every few years, the world reminds us of our place. A threat here, a tariff there. But the message is the same: stay in your lane, India.



Global powers will always bully us, unless we take our destiny in our own hands. And the only way to do that is if we collectively decide to… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 7, 2025

"Every few years, the world reminds us of our place. A threat here, a tariff there. But the message is the same: stay in your lane, India. Global powers will always bully us, unless we take our destiny in our own hands. And the only way to do that is if we collectively decide to become the world's largest most unapologetic superpower in the world. In economy, in technology, in defense, and most importantly, in ambition," CEO of online food delivery platform Eternal, said.

"There is absolutely no other way," he emphasised.