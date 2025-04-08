Global satellite leader SES opens new office in Chennai to scale India operations

Chennai, Apr 8 (PTI) Global satellite-based content and connectivity solutions provider SES inaugurated its new office in Chennai, marking its commitment to expanding its global footprint and enhancing capabilities to serve a diverse range of customers, the company said.

Luxembourg-headquartered SES, listed on the Paris Stock Exchange, has been providing satellite television and data connectivity services—including e-banking, telemedicine, and e-governance—to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and other local partners for over two decades.

The Chennai office underscores India’s importance as a key hub in the space economy and highlights the country’s growing talent pool in this strategic sector. The expansion is aimed at strengthening and scaling SES’s global operations, the company said in a statement.

Located at the DLF Tech Campus in Cyber City, the new office was inaugurated on Tuesday by top SES officials along with senior government officials.

“India’s dynamic economy, skilled workforce, and burgeoning technology sector make it an ideal location for SES to strengthen its global operations. We believe the Indian workforce has the potential to help SES scale operations quickly and play a crucial role in our future journey,” said SES CEO Adel Al Saleh.

“We are excited to be part of this vibrant community and look forward to many successful years ahead,” he added in the statement.

SES operates a fleet of satellites in Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), offering a combination of global coverage and high-performance services.

The company delivers high-quality connectivity solutions on land, at sea, and in the air and serves as a partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, and cloud service providers.