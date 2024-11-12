GlobalLogic launches delivery centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov. 12 (PTI) GlobalLogic, a Hitachi group company and a leader in digital engineering, on Tuesday announced the launch of a new delivery centre here.

A press release from the company said the centre will begin with 600 engineers and is aiming to expand to over 2,000, in three years, which highlights the trust global enterprises place in Telangana’s vibrant ecosystem and robust support for innovation.

D Sridhar Babu, for Information Technology and Industries said the inauguration of Global Logic’s new delivery centre marks a significant milestone in Telangana’s journey to become a global leader in digital innovation and transformation.

“With over 220 GCCs (global capability centre) , a world-class digital infrastructure, and a talent pipeline that adds 2.5 lakh graduates annually—including 1.5 lakh engineers—Telangana is shaping the future for forward-thinking enterprises worldwide,” he said.

Piyush Jha, Managing Director and Head of APAC, GlobalLogic said, “The new centre will enable us to expand our team, allowing us to meet the increasing demands of our global clients while solidifying Hyderabad’s role in our Global Capability Centre (GCC) strategy.” PTI GDK ROH