GlobalLogic opens new satellite office in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 19 (PTI) GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company, on Tuesday announced the opening of a new satellite office in Mahbubnagar in Telangana dedicated to its content engineering business operations.

The 18,000 sq ft facility has a seating capacity of 180 and will serve as a hub for innovation and technological advancement, a release said here.

With a dedicated focus on content engineering, the new site is designed to facilitate high-quality work in various domains, including data and GIS solutions, and cutting-edge Gen AI projects, it said.

This initiative marks the introduction of their hub-and-spoke model, strategically positioning themselves to tap into tier II/III cities near existing hubs and talent hotspots, the company said, adding it is dedicated to leveraging local talent for strategic growth and expanding its footprint across regional markets through this new facility.

As part of its expansion strategy, GlobalLogic has also partnered with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge, a not for profit organisation of the Telangana government.

Piyush Jha, Group Vice President and Managing Director – APAC at GlobalLogic, who was present at the inauguration ceremony, said: "The establishment of our new facility in Mahbubnagar underscores our commitment to fostering innovation, driving economic growth, and creating employment opportunities." PTI VVK VVK KH