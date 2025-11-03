Globe Civil Projects gets rating outlook upgrade after successful IPO

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Globe Civil Projects on Monday announced that Infomerics Ratings has revised the outlook on its bank facilities to 'Positive' from 'stable' following the successful mobilisation of Rs 119 crore through the initial public offering (IPO) this year.

Strengthened capital structure after the IPO in July 2025, coupled with an anticipated enhancement in debt protection metrics driven by a projected reduction in total debt to Rs 120 crore by the end of fiscal year 2026 has led to the positive action, the company said in a statement.

Its total debt stood at Rs 155 crore at the end of the previous fiscal.

GCPL's scale of operations expanded to Rs 325.99 crore in fiscal 2025, marking a growth of 11 per cent over the previous year, primarily driven by an accelerated pace of project execution, the company said.

The company's operating margins improved to 16.43 per cent during fiscal 2025 from 15.10 per cent in fiscal 2024, supported by a strategic decision to procure steel and other construction materials in bulk ahead of executing newly awarded contracts, it said.

As of September 30, 2025, the company holds an outstanding order book of Rs 1,001.28 crore, representing 3.07 times its FY25 revenue, thereby providing strong revenue visibility over the near to medium term, it added. PTI HG MR