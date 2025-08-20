Globe Civil Projects gets Rs 222-cr infra project in Haryana

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Globe Civil Projects on Wednesday announced its foray into the sports infrastructure space as it bagged a work order worth Rs 222.20 crore in Haryana.

The work order has been awarded by Haryana Cricket Association for the construction of an international cricket stadium at Lohat in Jhajjar district of the state, the EPC player said in a statement.

The value of the contract stands at Rs 222.20 crore with a stipulated completion period of 24 months.

"The project marks our entry into the sports infrastructure segment and reflects the confidence of our stakeholders in our ability to deliver large-scale assignments with precision and reliability," the company's Chairman and Whole-time Director, Ved Prakash Khurana, said.

Globe Civil Projects is an integrated engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in executing diverse infrastructure and non-infrastructure projects across India.