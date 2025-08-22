Globe Civil Projects order book crosses Rs 1,000-cr mark

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) EPC player Globe Civil Projects on Friday announced its consolidated order book has crossed Rs 1,000-crore mark.

The order book is diversified across institutional, healthcare, and government infrastructure projects, the company said in a statement.

The company announced that its consolidated order book has crossed Rs 1,000 crore, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth, it said.

The company's Chairman and Whole-time Director Ved Prakash Khurana said, "With nearly 90 per cent of portfolio comprising funded central government projects, we enjoy strong cash flow visibility and reduced working capital risks." With the order book touching Rs 1,000 crore mark, the company is strongly positioned to capitalise on India's infrastructure growth opportunities and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders, he said.

Globe Civil Projects on Wednesday announced its foray into the sports infrastructure space with bagging of a work order worth Rs 222.20 crore in Haryana.

Globe Civil Projects is an integrated engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company engaged in executing diverse infrastructure and non-infrastructure projects across India. PTI ABI HVA