Globus Spirits Q3 PAT jumps multifold at Rs 30.44 cr

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Globus Spirits Ltd on Friday reported a multifold increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 30.44 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 driven by higher revenue.

The company, which sells a range of spirits brands such as Doaab, Seventh Heaven Blue and Terai among others, had posted a profit after tax of Rs 41.12 lakh in the same quarter last fiscal, Globus Spirits Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 938.36 crore as against Rs 882.96 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 899.22 crore as compared to Rs 884.04 crore a year ago.

During the quarter, the manufacturing segment clocked a revenue of Rs 440.8 crore as against Rs 329.4 crore in the same period a year ago. In the consumer segment, 'prestige and above' category registered a revenue of Rs 44.9 crore, up from Rs 43.3 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an investor presentation.

In the consumer segment, 'regular and others' category registered a revenue of Rs 230.6 crore as compared to Rs 228.8 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, the company said. PTI RKL ANU ANU