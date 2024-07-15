GMDC bags coal block in Odisha

New Delhi, July 15 (PTI) State-owned GMDC on Monday said that it has been awarded a coal block in Odisha.

This is the company's third coal block in the eastern state.

"Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC)...marks a significant milestone with the successful execution of Coal Mining Development and Production Agreement with Ministry of Coal for 'Kudanali-Lubri' coal mine, Odisha," the PSU said in a statement.

The mine is a partially explored block with an estimated reserve of 396.10 million tonnes (MT) of thermal coal. With the addition of this coal mine, the estimated coal reserves with GMDC now stand at around 2040 MT.

"We are committed to driving growth and security in the energy sector. The addition of...coal mine in our portfolio is a significant milestone for us, as it not only strengthens our resource portfolio but also enables us to maximize our operational efficiencies and cost effectiveness in a single state outside Gujarat," GMDC MD Roopwant Singh said.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited is one of the leading mining firms in the country. The state-owned company currently has five operational lignite mines located in Kutch, South Gujarat, and Bhavnagar region.