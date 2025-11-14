GMDC Q2 profit zooms 264 pc to Rs 466 cr

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) reported 264 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 465.75 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

The company has posted consolidated profit of Rs 127.86 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the company’s total income for the quarter declined to Rs 635.76 crore from Rs 655.40 crore in the year-ago period, GMDC said in a filing to the BSE.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation is one of India's leading mining and mineral processing companies. PTI SID DR DR