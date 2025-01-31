GMDC Q3 profit rises 26 pc to Rs 148 cr

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (GMDC) on Friday reported a 26.3 per cent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 147.66 crore for the December quarter.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 116.83 crore in the year-ago period, GMDC said in a filing to the BSE.

The total income of the company during the quarter increased to Rs 767.92 crore over Rs 624.51 crore in the year-ago period.

GMDC is one of the country's leading mining and mineral processing companies. The company is also involved in the exploration of bauxite, manganese, silica sand and limestone among others.

They find application across diverse industries, from manufacturing of hydrofluoric acid and purifying water to manufacturing glass and ceramic ware, and drilling oil.

GMDC has a sizeable presence in the energy sector. The company has a diversified portfolio of thermal power projects and renewable power generation projects comprising wind and solar power. PTI SID TRB