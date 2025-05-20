GMR Airports Ltd takes over cargo ops at Delhi airport

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) has taken over the cargo operations at the Delhi airport, days after the airport ended its association with Turkish firm Celebi.

On May 15, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd in the "interest of national security".

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd were overseeing ground handling and cargo terminal functions, respectively.

"Following a government directive revoking Celebi's security clearance, GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) has assumed full responsibility for managing and operating cargo functions at Delhi Airport, ensuring seamless business continuity," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X on Tuesday.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is a subsidiary of GAL. PTI RAM MR MR