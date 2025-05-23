GMR Airports posts Rs 253 crore loss in March quarter

New Delhi: GMR Airports saw its consolidated loss widen to Rs 253 crore in the three months ended March 2025 even as total income rose during the same period.

The company had a loss of Rs 168 crore in the year-ago period.

The figures are after tax for continuing operations.

According to a regulatory filing on Friday, GMR Airports' total income climbed to Rs 2,977 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 financial year from Rs 2,570 crore in the year-ago period.

For the 2024-25 fiscal, the company's loss narrowed to Rs 817 crore from Rs 829 crore in the same period a year ago.

Delhi, Hyderabad and Mopa (Goa) airports are operated by entities that are part of GMR Airports Ltd (GAL).

"Total passenger traffic at GAL-owned airports increased by 9 per cent YoY to 31.5 million in Q4FY25 and 9 per cent YoY to 120.5 million in FY25," the filing said.

GAL is also operating Medan Aiport in Indonesia and developing Crete Airport in Greece.

Besides, it is developing the Bhogapuram Airport in Andhra Pradesh.

Regarding the Delhi airport, GAL said the tariff order issued by regulator AERA for the fourth control period ending March 31, 2029 would significantly improve aero revenue, overall profitability and cash flow generation at DIAL and the company.

The tariff order came into effect from April 16, 2025.

"The financials of DIAL and GAL would have been better, had this order been issued during FY25," the filing said.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

Shares of GAL dropped over 2 per cent to Rs 87.08 apiece in late afternoon trade on the BSE.