New Delhi (PTI): GMR Airports Ltd (GAL) saw its consolidated profit after tax decline 14 per cent to Rs 173.96 crore in the three months ended December 2025, which also had one-time expenses, including those related to the impact of the new labour laws.

The company, which operates Delhi, Hyderabad and a few other airports, had a profit after tax of Rs 202.10 crore in the year-ago period.

In the latest December quarter, it registered one-time expenses totalling Rs 183.12 crore, including Rs 113.47 crore pertaining to the termination of the pact with Turkish entity Celebi and Rs 69.65 crore relating to the impact of the new labour codes.

There was a one-time gain recorded by the company in the December quarter of 2024.

According to a regulatory filing on Friday, GMR Airports' total income surged to Rs 4,082.77 crore in the third quarter of the current financial year from Rs 2,748.22 crore a year ago.

In the latest December quarter, total expenses of the company rose to Rs 2,293.49 crore.

Meanwhile, in May 2025, the government revoked the security clearance of entities operating in India from the Celebi group.

Subsequently, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) terminated the cargo concession agreement with Celebi and Celebi Hava Servisi AS.

DIAL, which operates the Delhi airport, derecognised the balances related to lease equalisation and provision for annual fee payable to AAI (Airports Authority of India) thereof for the land lease agreement with Celebi, the filing said.

Also, DIAL had performed remeasurement of the security deposit refundable to Celebi, as per the requirements of Ind AS 109. "The net impact of aforementioned items amounting to Rs 113.47 crore is disclosed as an 'exceptional item' in the consolidated financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025," it added.

DIAL-owned airports handled a record 31.9 million passengers in the December quarter, with Delhi airport handling 20.8 million passengers.

DIAL, the consortium led by the GMR Group, recorded a profit after tax of Rs 231 crore in the December 2025 quarter, swinging into the black from a loss of Rs 243 crore in the year-ago period.

Its profit after tax is the highest since the third quarter of the financial year 2021-22.