GMR Airports starts operating duty-free shops at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) GMR Airports on Monday said it has started operating duty-free shops at the Delhi airport.

The national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport, is operated by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), a consortium led by the GMR Group.

"The company has started the operations of the duty free business at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi from 00:00 hours of July 28, 2025," GMR Airports said in a regulatory filing.

Duty free shops are expected to provide significant benefits, especially high margin non-aeronautical business, to the company. Earlier another entity was operating the duty free shops.

Last August, GMR Airports emerged as the selected bidder to develop, operate, manage and maintain the duty-free operations at the IGIA.

GMR Airports also operates duty-free shops at Hyderabad, Goa and Kannur airports.

