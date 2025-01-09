GMR Airports' subsidiary to sell stake in Philippines joint venture

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) GMR Airports on Thursday said one of its subsidiaries will sell stake in a joint venture in the Philippines for USD 1.365 million.

According to a regulatory filing, GMR Airports International B.V. (GAIBV), has agreed to divest its 50 per cent stake in Megawide GMR Construction JV to Megawide Construction Corporation for USD 1.365 million.

MGCJV was engaged in execution of the engineering, procurement, and construction works of Clark Airport in the Philippines.

"Post completion of the EPC works of Clark Airport, in the year 2020, MGCJV has not been carrying any operations," the filing said.

Megawide Construction Corporation already holds 50 per cent stake in the joint venture.

GMR Group is part of the consortium that operates Clark airport.

The group also operates an airport in Indonesia and three in India -- Delhi, Hyderabad, and Goa. PTI RAM TRB