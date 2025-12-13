GMR Group chairman praises Vizag as ''gateway of east''

Visakhapatnam, Dec 13 (PTI) Visakhapatnam is an emerging powerhouse and the ‘gateway of the east’ with significant investments pouring in, such as the USD 15 billion Google data centre, GMR Group chairman GM Rao said on Saturday.

Addressing an Andhra University Alumni Association meeting, Rao said projects such as the Bhogapuram international airport and Reliance and Meta datacentre ecosystem will position the port city as an economic and tech hub.

"Visakhapatnam is emerging as a rising powerhouse… With significant investments pouring in – Google's USD 15 billion data centre, Reliance and Meta's world-class data centre ecosystem, and…Bhogapuram International Airport – Vizag is poised to become India's next economic and tech hub, positioning itself as The Gateway of the East,” said Rao.

These developments not only transform the region but also create a fertile ground for Andhra University to evolve into a global institution, said Rao, who founded the alumni association of the university.

Rao, a mechanical engineer from the varsity, called upon its alumni to become its active partners in its future. The infrastructure veteran advised that contributions to the university can encompass mentoring a student, supporting startup ideas, offering opportunities and others. PTI STH ADB