GMR Group to launch School of Aviation, offer aircraft maintenance engineering courses in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jan 9 (PTI) GMR Group, which manages Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, here on Tuesday said it is set to launch GMR School of Aviation, which would offer aircraft maintenance engineering courses to students to meet the growing demand for trained manpower in the industry.

A press release from GMR said the school would shape the lives of many by creating job opportunities in the niche aviation segment.

Aligned to the government’s vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the school is all set to propel a globally competitive MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) industry, it further said.

GMR School of Aviation, which is strategically located within the GMR Aerospace and Industrial Park at the airport, hopes to become a beacon of excellence in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering.

The School offers a fully integrated 4-year AME programme along with aircraft type training, certified by EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) and DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) and also Combined B1.1 and B2 Aircraft Maintenance Engineering licensing programme in technical collaboration with aircraft maker Airbus, besides others, it added. PTI GDK ANE