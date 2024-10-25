GMR Power And Urban Infra reports Rs 249 cr profit in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) GMR Power And Urban Infra Limited on Friday reported a net profit of Rs 249.56 crore for September quarter FY25, on account of a surge in income.

Advertisment

It had posted a loss of Rs 123.27 crore in the July-September period of FY24, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income more than doubled to Rs 1,507.49 crore from Rs 678.62 crore in the year-ago quarter. Expenses too rose to Rs 972.66 crore from Rs 505.14 crore.

GMR Power And Urban Infra is a part of GMR Group. It holds expertise in sectors of energy, urban infrastructure, and transportation. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU