GMR unveils airside reefer truck to handle cold-chain cargo at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad, Jan 13 (PTI) GMR Aero Cargo & Logistics on Tuesday announced the launch of what it described as India’s "first-of-its-kind airside reefer truck" at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here, marking a significant milestone in temperature-controlled cargo operations.

According to a press release from GMR, the airside reefer truck has been specifically engineered to maintain cold-chain integrity during the critical airside movement of temperature-sensitive cargo between the cargo terminal and aircraft.

The facility eliminates temperature exposure during ramp transfers, a persistent challenge in the transportation of perishables, pharmaceuticals and biological cargo.

Capable of maintaining a temperature range of +2°C to +25°C, the airside reefer can handle a wide range of products, including pharmaceuticals, fresh fruits and vegetables, flowers, seafood, dairy products, meat and other perishable goods that require precise temperature control.

Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd, said the introduction of the airside reefer truck underscores the company’s commitment to operational excellence and places Hyderabad alongside leading global cargo hubs.

"By ensuring uninterrupted cold-chain integrity from the terminal to the aircraft, we are setting new benchmarks in perishable and pharmaceutical logistics and reinforcing India’s growing role as a global hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing and perishable exports," Panicker said.

He added that the new capability would significantly enhance customer confidence in handling critical, temperature-sensitive shipments.