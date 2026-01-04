GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport successfully conducts validation flight at Bhogapuram

Visakhapatnam, Jan 4 (PTI) Leaping operational readiness, GMR Aero-led GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited on Sunday conducted a validation flight at the upcoming Bhogapuram Airport near here.

The validation flight was conducted by an Air India aircraft in the presence of Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, senior officials from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Airports Authority of India (AAI), Andhra Pradesh government officials, and leadership from the GMR Group, a press release said.

The successful flight validated the airport’s airside infrastructure, navigational aids, runway systems, and overall operational readiness, in line with regulatory requirements laid down by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

It is a crucial step in the process of acquiring an aerodrome licence and a critical prerequisite before the commencement of commercial flight operations, the release added.

Rammohan Naidu said the day marked a historic milestone in the development journey of Andhra Pradesh.

"Visakhapatnam is set to become the economic capital of the East. The Bhogapuram Airport will serve as a powerful engine of growth—creating employment opportunities, catalysing regional industries, and significantly enhancing connectivity for people and businesses alike. The airport will strengthen trade, boost exports, and unlock the immense tourism potential of Andhra Pradesh," he said.

He further said that with world-class infrastructure, the project would accelerate economic development, attract investment, and place the region firmly on the global aviation and commerce map.

The minister had earlier said that the target was to start airport operations by June this year.

Business Chairman (Airports), GMR Group, G B S Raju, said the Bhogapuram International Airport reflected the Group’s long-standing commitment to creating world-class national assets that catalyse economic growth and regional development.

"For over two decades, the Group has played a pioneering role in building and operating some of India’s most iconic airports, transforming aviation infrastructure through scale, sustainability and passenger-centric design," he said.

GMR Group Deputy Managing Director I Prabhakar Rao said the Bhogapuram Airport project had achieved over 90 per cent completion and was progressing well ahead of stipulated timelines.

GVIAL is developing the airport under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. The Greenfield Airport will be developed in stages.

Initially, the airport will be built to handle six million passengers per annum and will be scaled up based on passenger traffic growth.

The airport will also feature an aerotropolis, an aviation hub, and a dedicated state-of-the-art cargo terminal, ensuring world-class facilities for efficient cargo operations.