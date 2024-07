New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) Samsung Ventures-backed AI start-up Gnani.ai has secured an investment of Rs 30 crore (about USD 4 million) in a funding round from Info Edge Ventures, the company said on Tuesday.

Gnani.ai's generative AI platform focuses on customer experience for multiple customers across the globe.

The company plans to use the fund for sales growth and expansion of business across geographies. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL