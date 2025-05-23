GNFC Q4 profit rises 62 pc to Rs 211 cr

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) on Friday reported a 62 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 211 crore for the March quarter.

Its net profit stood at Rs 130 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 2,177 crore during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year from Rs 2,218 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

During the 2024-25 fiscal year, GNFC's net profit increased to Rs 597 crore from Rs 497 crore in the preceding year.

Total income declined to Rs 8,393 crore last fiscal year from Rs 8,399 crore in the 2023-24 financial year.

Commenting on the results, T Natarajan, Managing Director of GNFC, said, "The improved results are attributable to improved volumes apart from lower feed and fuel prices helping margin improvement. At Dahej complex, the shutdown period impacted the sales volumes." In case of fertilisers, he said the positive support of central government in announcing supportive NBS (nutrient based subsidy) rates has helped improve the fertiliser segment results apart from reduction in input costs and fixed costs.

GNFC is a joint sector enterprise promoted by the Government of Gujarat and the Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFC). It was set up at Bharuch, Gujarat, in 1976. PTI MJH TRB