Go Digit General Insurance gets GST demand notice of Rs 170 cr

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Go Digit General Insurance on Saturday said it has received a demand notice of about Rs 170 crore for short payment of goods and services tax (GST) for nearly five years.

The company has received an order copy from the Office of the Commissioner of GST & Central Excise, Chennai South Commissionerate on March 6, confirming GST demand of Rs 154.80 crore levying penalty of Rs 15.48 crore and Interest u/s 50 of CGST Act, 2017 for the period July 2017 to March 2022, the insurer said in a regulatory filing.

The company is in the process of evaluating the legal advice on the implications and would file an appeal, it said. PTI DP TRB