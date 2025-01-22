Advertisment
Business

Go Digit Q3 net profit surges nearly 3-fold to Rs 119 crore

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Go Digit

New Delhi: General insurance firm Go digit on Wednesday reported a nearly three-fold rise in its net profit at Rs 119 crore in the three months ended December 2024.

Advertisment

The Fairfax-backed company had earned a net profit of Rs 43 crore in the same period a year ago.

The gross written premium for the quarter rose to Rs 2,677 crore against Rs 2,428 crore in the year-ago period, Go Digit said in a regulatory filing.

As at December 31, 2024, the assets under management stood at Rs 18,939 crore, compared to Rs 15,764 crore at the end of March 31, 2024.

Go Digit quarter results
Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe