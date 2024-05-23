Go Digit shares settle with over 12 pc premium in debut trade

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) Shares of Go Digit General Insurance Ltd, backed by Canada-based Fairfax, got listed on Thursday and ended with a premium of over 12 per cent against the issue price of Rs 272.

Advertisment

The stock began the trade at Rs 281.10, up 3.34 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 15.44 per cent to Rs 314. Shares of the company ended at Rs 305.75 apiece, up 12.40 per cent.

On the NSE, it listed at Rs 286, reflecting a jump of 5.14 per cent. The stock ended at Rs 305.65 each, up 12.37 per cent.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 28,043.46 crore.

Advertisment

In volume terms, 18.56 lakh shares of the company were traded on the BSE and 541.21 lakh shares exchanged hands on the NSE during the day.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Go Digit General Insurance received 9.6 times subscription on the closing day of the share-sale on Friday.

The Rs 2,615-crore initial share sale had a price band of Rs 258-272 per share.

Advertisment

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife and actor Anushka Sharma are among the investors in the firm. They did not sell any stake in the IPO.

Go Digit offers motor insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, property insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance, and other insurance products to meet the needs of the customers.

It is one of the first non-life insurers in India to be fully-operated on the cloud and has developed application programming interface (API) integrations with several channel partners. PTI SUM SHW