Goa as big as some districts but has surpassed all in vital development parameters, says CM

Panaji, Jun 6 (PTI) Goa might be the size of a district of some of the bigger states but it has surpassed "everyone" in per capita income, gross state domestic product and literacy, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

He was addressing the 'Regional Rural Workshop 2025' under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana in the presence of Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communication Pemmasani Chandrasekhar here.

"Goa is spread over 3702 square kilometres, which could be compared to a district in any of the bigger states, but I would like to say that as far as per capita income, gross domestic product and literacy is concerned, we have surpassed everyone," he said.

"Goa is a pioneering state in sustainable development. It is the first coastal state to submit an eco-sensitive zone plan to the Centre. Goa is committed to housing for all and will soon launch a subsidised housing scheme for citizens. Goa is the first state to implement 100 per cent of Central government schemes, which benefits 90 per cent out population," the CM added.

While Goa is known for sun, sand and sea, the government is also adding "another S" in the form of spirituality and is promoting spiritual tourism, Sawant said. PTI RPS BNM