Goa assembly's budget session from March 24

Panaji, Feb 23 (PTI) Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai has summoned a three-day budget session of the state legislative assembly from March 24.

A notice issued by the state legislature department on Saturday said the assembly session will be held on March 24, 25 and 26.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the budget during the session, as per sources.

The exact date of the budget presentation was not yet known.

The opposition parties have criticised the state government over the short tenure of the budget session.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Saturday claimed the issues of "corruption, commission, mismanagement and the collapse of law and order" have forced the BJP to keep the session short.

The decision for only a three-day session suggests the government is afraid of facing the opposition and is evading its responsibility to deliver justice to the people, the Congress leader alleged.

"There are many pressing issues which need to be debated, but it (government) is afraid of getting exposed, how we exposed them in the two-day sitting during the February assembly session. This move undermines the principles of democracy and erodes the rights of legislators," Alemao charged.

Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai also criticised the BJP government over the short tenure of the session.

"The criminal governance that the ruling party has adopted has destroyed the soul of Goa, while those who are responsible, and are accountable refuse to face the people. Even a 365-day session will not be enough to present the destruction this government has caused to Goa and Goemkars (Goans)," he claimed. PTI RPS GK