Goa Budget with outlay of Rs 30,195 cr presented in assembly; revenue surplus to be Rs 1,666 cr

Panaji, Mar 6 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday presented the state's Budget for 2026-27 in the assembly with an outlay of Rs 30,195 crore and a revenue surplus of Rs 1,666 crore.

Asserting that the coastal state has benefitted significantly from Union government support, he told the House that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is projected at Rs 1.31 lakh crore for 2026-27, while the per capita GSDP is estimated at Rs 8.18 lakh.

The government has been able to maintain fiscal stability due to assistance from the Centre and prudent financial management, he added.

"The government would provide reservation for orphans in government jobs and also earmark a special quota for them in educational institutions. Around 2,500 vacancies would be filled during the current fiscal through the Staff Selection Commission," he said.

The CM said as part of Census-related activities, self-enumeration will be conducted from April 1 to April 15, followed by house listing from April 16 to May 15.

He said his government is implementing around 130 beneficiary-oriented schemes, adding that people engaged in traditional occupations would receive financial support.

"The government will introduce an Academic Excellence Scheme under which selected students will be given research opportunities and internships at institutions such as IITs and National Institute of Technology. The 'CM Udaan Bharari' scheme will support women aspiring to become pilots, with an allocation of Rs 1 crore under the Higher Education Department," he said.

The government will introduce new "Balrath" buses for school students in a phased manner, while grants will be provided to Ayurvedic and Homeopathic colleges operating for more than 25 years, he said in his Budget speech.

Work on an integrated educational complex comprising six institutions has already begun in the state, Sawant added.

The government will also set up a Drone Remote Pilot Training Centre at the Industrial Training Institute in Cacora, which will provide licences for drone piloting, while new ITIs will also be commissioned in Sanguem and Dharbandora, the CM said.

Under Chief Minister's Rozgar Yojana (CMRY), beneficiaries whose business ventures become unviable will be allowed to exit the scheme within two years by repaying the principal amount, he said.

"A sum of Rs 1,237 crore has been earmarked for the construction and maintenance of roads and bridges. All newly built roads will include utility ducts and their details will be mapped through GIS technology. A sum of Rs 1,009 crore has been allocated for the drinking water department, which will include replacement of old pipelines and augmentation of Selaulim dam's capacity," he said.

The chief minister said Rs 467 crore has been earmarked for installing smart electricity meters, while the Centre has helped Goa reduce power sector losses by Rs 243 crore. The power distribution system will be revamped through ten packages, he added.

Sawant said Rs 180 crore would be spent on rejuvenation and infrastructure improvement projects in Vasco city, including development of green spaces and pedestrian-friendly facilities.

The tourism sector has been allocated Rs 385 crore, with the government planning to implement an inbound tour operators' incentive scheme to promote chartered flights.

Tourist arrivals in the state crossed 1.08 crore last year, with a 20 per cent rise in foreign tourist arrivals, Sawant informed the assembly.

The CM also announced the revival of Sanjivani Sugar Factory at Dharbandora during the current fiscal.

The transport sector will receive Rs 258 crore for Kadamba Transport Corporation, including procurement of 137 additional buses and introduction of electric buses and e-rickshaws in industrial estates.

New Ro-Ro ferry services will be introduced on Sa Pedro and Divar Island routes, while ferry wharfs will be renovated.

"The government has earmarked Rs 963 crore, with focus on manpower recruitment and infrastructure such as ambulances. A Department of AYUSH will be created to promote traditional medicine. The benefits under Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana will be enhanced with slabs of Rs 4 lakh and Rs 6 lakh, while MBBS seats will increase from 200 to 250," he said.

Sawant said the100-bed building of Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour will be completed by December, for which Rs 82 crore has been allocated. The government has also earmarked Rs 80 crore for Goa Dental College.

The Industries Department will be renamed as MSME, Industries, Trade and Commerce Department and the government will provide export incentives of up to Rs 4 lakh per MSME under a new scheme, he said.

Sawant said Rs 252 crore has been generated through e-auction of 12 mining blocks.

"Rs 199 crore has been earmarked for forest department, which will include eco-tourism initiatives in wildlife sanctuaries such as Bhagwan Mahaveer, Mollem, Cotigao and Netravali, along with creation of rescue and rehabilitation facility for wild animals," he said.

The panchayat department will receive Rs 293 crore, while Rs 10 crore will be set aside for a climate change fund. The remuneration of Zilla Panchayat members and sarpanchas will also be increased by Rs 5,000 per month, the chief minister said. PTI RPS BNM