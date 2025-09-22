Goa cabinet clears PPP projects of Rs 2,500 crore

Panaji, Sep 22 (PTI) The Goa cabinet on Monday approved seven development projects collectively valued at Rs 2,500 crore, to be taken on a Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis in the coastal state.

After the cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that opting for the PPP mode will help in the completion of these projects faster, and without the investment from the state coffers.

The projects include the redevelopment of Junta House building, Circuit House building (both in Panaji), construction of a new Prashasan Stambh near here, reconstruction of government quarters at St Inez, Panaji, reconstruction of government garage here and construction of the Kadamba Transport Corporation's bus stand at Vasco (in South Goa), he said.

The public sector undertaking firm NBCC (National Buildings Construction Corporation) will take up these projects under the PPP mode, and the work will start in the next 10-15 days, the CM said.

Sawant said the state government would have had to spend at least Rs 2,500 crore on these projects if it had to do it on its own. PTI RPS GK