Goa can get maximum benefit from Union Budget proposals in key sectors: CM Sawant

Panaji, Jul 23 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said the Union Budget has given major thrust to rural development, agriculture, health, IT and industry, and the coastal state was in a good position to draw benefit from proposals on these key sectors.

Talking to reporters at Porvorim, Sawant said Goa would be moving special proposals to get financial assistance for various projects under the Budget for 2024-25 presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

He said Goa can get benefit from Budget proposals in terms of infrastructure development and other projects.

Rural development, agriculture, health, information technology and industry are focus areas of the Budget, pointed out Sawant.

"Goa can benefit from the Budget in all these sectors," maintained the CM.

Sawant emphasised the Budget provides a roadmap to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' -- transforming India into a developed nation by its 100th year of independence in 2047 -- and reflects the long-term vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI RPS RSY