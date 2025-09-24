Goa CM chairs meeting with stakeholders; says GST reforms will boost ease of doing business

Panaji, Sep 23 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday chaired a meeting with stakeholders over the revised Goods and Services Tax (GST), and described the reforms as a significant step towards ensuring ease of doing business.

Representatives of the Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG), Goa State Industries Association (GSIA), Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Goa Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (GPMA), Verna Industries Association (VIA), and Solar Association participated in the meeting.

Sawant said the GST reforms are a significant step towards ensuring ease of doing business, reducing compliance burden, and creating growth opportunities for trade, industry and services in the state.

"The Goa government, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, remains committed to building a business-friendly ecosystem that empowers entrepreneurs, strengthens industries, and generates new avenues for employment and investment," the CM said. PTI RPS NP