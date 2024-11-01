Goa CM condoles death of economist Dr Bibek Debroy

Panaji, Nov 1 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday condoled the death of eminent economist Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM).

Debroy, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on Thursday night for treatment of subacute intestinal obstruction, passed away on Friday.

"I am saddened to learn of the passing of Dr Bibek Debroy Ji, an eminent economist, distinguished Sanskrit scholar, prolific author, and Chairman of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister," Sawant said on his X handle.

"As an economist, he brought sharp intellect and innovative insights to his work, while his monumental translations of the Puranas and the Mahabharata have made ancient Indian texts accessible to countless readers. His writings continue to enrich our understanding of India's economic and cultural legacy," he said.

The chief minister recalled that he had the opportunity of "engaging with him on several occasions, gaining invaluable insights from his profound wisdom on the economy, growth and development".

Dr Debroy's contributions have left an indelible mark on both economic thought and Indian literary heritage, Sawant said and offered his condolences to his family on his demise. PTI RPS NP