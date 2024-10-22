Goa CM meets Dubai business delegation, seeks investments

Panaji, Oct 22 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met a business delegation from Dubai and discussed investment opportunities in the coastal state, ahead of the Amazing Goa Global Business Summit, which will be held from November 8-10.

Sawant on Monday met the businesspersons and investors associated with the ICONS of Dubai group and invited them to attend the Summit in Goa, according to a statement of the Summit's organisers.

He also highlighted that Goa offers incentives and policies to ensure a smooth business experience. He expressed his vision of collaborating with committed investors, like business icons from Dubai.

He stated that the government of Goa is advancing the 'Make in Goa' initiative, building on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's successful 'Make in India' campaign. The initiative aims to position Goa as the most preferred investment destination.

"Goa is rapidly emerging as a prime destination for domestic and international investors, with sectors such as tourism, food and beverage service, technology, manufacturing, skill development, healthcare, and sustainability offering great potential," the chief minister said.

Neelesh Bhatnagar, Chairman of ICONS of Dubai, and Dadabhai from Bahrain discussed efforts to promote Goa in the Middle East, the statement said. PTI RPS DR