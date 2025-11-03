Goa CM thanks PM for Rs 400 cr assistance to operationalise two iron ore mining blocks

Panaji, Nov 3 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for releasing Rs 400 crore special assistance for capital investment in order to operationalise two iron ore mining blocks.

The Union mines ministry had received proposals for release of incentive money from some states under Component-l (Minor Mineral Reforms), Component-II (Major Mineral Reforms) and Component-III (State Mining Readiness Index based Reforms) of Part-V (Mining Sector Reforms) of Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) Scheme 2025-26.

The ministry said the proposals were examined and states, including Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Assam and Tripura, have been notified to be eligible under the scheme.

Goa was granted Rs 400 crore under the scheme, it said.

"I extend my gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Hon'ble Union Minister of Mines Shri @kishanreddybjp ji and the Ministry of Mines for releasing Rs 400 Cr under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment 2025-26, Reforms for Goa," Sawant wrote on X.

"The assistance extended for Meeting the Target of Operationalizing 2 Mining Blocks in the State in Year 2025-26. The Govt of Goa carried out Transparent process of Auction of Blocks and extended all the support to revive, operationalize Mining in the state," he added.

The move will give a strong boost to Goa's mining sector, employment, and overall economy, paving the way for sustainable and responsible growth, the CM added.