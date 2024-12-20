Goa demands continuation of special assistance for capital investment in 2025-26

Panaji, Dec 20 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday demanded that the Union government continue the scheme for special assistance to the states for capital investment during financial year 2025-26.

Advertisment

The demand was part of a pre-Budget memorandum he submitted to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Sawant participated in a pre-Budget consultation with Sitharaman at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan during the day.

The special assistance scheme should be continued with increased allocation as it has become a major source of support for Goa for capital investment, said the memo.

Advertisment

"Further, the share of Goa in Part-I of the scheme for untied part be increased to minimum of one percent against 0.386 percent (recommended by the 15th Finance Commission) as Goa has been continuously spending more on capital investment," it said.

Sawant also demanded the release of grants recommended by the 15th Finance Commission.

"As the award period of the 16th Finance Commission begins from FY 2026-27, this is the last year of the award period of 15th Finance Commission," the memo said.

Advertisment

The 15th Finance Commission had recommended Rs 200 crore for tourism development in Goa and Rs 500 crore for climate change - waste to energy and renewable sources of energy projects in the state, he noted.

The CM also urged the Centre to allow funds under `Unity Mall' and `Housing for Police Personnel' components of the Special Assistance Scheme of 2023-24 to be carried forward for one more year without levying any penalty, as finalization of land for the projects took considerable time in Goa. Now the work has started in full swing, he added.

Another demand put forth by the CM was railway connectivity to major cities to increase tourist footfall.

Advertisment

Very few trains ply between Goa and Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad, the memo said.

"This is a major hurdle for tourists who usually come by overnight buses and flights from these cities," it noted.

The chief minister also requested the Centre to provide a superfast express/Vande Bharat train on Goa-Bengaluru, Goa-Pune and Goa-Hyderabad routes.

Advertisment

He also asked for special assistance for developing resilient infrastructure to deal with climate change and for disaster mitigation. PTI RPS KRK