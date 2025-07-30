Goa earned Rs 1,661 crore as fees from casinos in 5 years: CM Sawant

Panaji, Jul 30 (PTI) The Goa government has earned more than Rs 1,661 crore as recurring fees from onshore and offshore casinos over the last five years, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said in the state assembly.

In a written reply tabled on Tuesday to a starred question in the House, Sawant provided a year-wise breakdown of the revenue collected as annual recurring fees from all licensed casinos operating in the coastal state.

He was responding to a question tabled by BJP MLA Michael Lobo.

There are six offshore casinos and more than a dozen onshore casinos in the state.

As per the data, the state earned Rs 186.35 crore during financial year 2021-22 in the form of annual recurring fees.

The CM said Rs 353.78 crore was earned during the financial year 2022-23, Rs 603.76 crore in 2023-24, Rs 132.52 crore from April 1, 2024 to February 28, 2025 and Rs 384.85 crore from March 1 to July 10 this year.

"The total amount collected over the five-year period stands at Rs 1,661.27 crore," Sawant said.

Asked if the government has identified a permanent alternative location for relocating the offshore casinos from the Mandovi river, the chief minister said the government along with the Captain of Ports Department was in the process of identifying alternate sites for permanently relocating the offshore casinos. PTI RPS GK