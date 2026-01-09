Goa gets 1st charter flight from Polish city of Katowice in current tourist season

Panaji, Jan 9 (PTI) Goa on Friday received the first charter flight from Katowice city in Poland, with nearly 200 passengers on-board, for the current tourist season, further strengthening the coastal state's air connectivity with Europe.

The flight ENT 1443, carrying 189 passengers, landed at the Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa at 9.30 am. It was the first charter arrival from Katowice this season and the second such flight from Poland to Goa this year, officials said.

State Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the arrival was a positive development for Goa's international tourism sector, noting that Poland continues to be an important source market for holiday-makers.

"The charter operations help diversify our international markets while promoting quality tourism. The state remains committed to improving connectivity and positioning Goa as a responsible, year-round global destination," he noted.

Director of Tourism Kedar Naik emphasised that charter flights play a crucial role in sustaining international tourist inflow into Goa and supporting local stakeholders.

"The growing interest from Polish travellers reflects Goa's appeal beyond beaches, including culture, wellness, hinterland and nature-based tourism," he said, adding his department would continue working with airlines and tour operators to enhance international connectivity.

The officials said the arrival of the Katowice charter underscores Goa's rising popularity among European travellers and sets a positive tone for the ongoing tourist season. PTI RPS RSY