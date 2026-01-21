Goa government signs MoU with Starlink to boost digital connectivity

Panaji, Jan 21 (PTI) The Goa government on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Starlink Satellite Communications Private Limited.

The partnership with the Elon Musk-owned firm will focus on providing high-speed satellite broadband connectivity to select locations with limited or no terrestrial network coverage, including government schools, healthcare facilities and disaster management centres, state officials said.

The MoU was signed between the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications (DITE&C) and Starlink in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, IT, Electronics and Communications Minister Rohan Khaunte, and chief secretary V Candavelou, among other senior officials.

Starlink was represented by its India head Prabhakar Jayakumar.

Under the agreement, the two sides will explore collaboration in areas such as enhancing digital connectivity, improving emergency response and disaster management capabilities, and supporting smart governance initiatives in Goa, officials said.

CM Sawant said the state government was committed to leveraging technology to drive digital transformation and improve the quality of life of citizens.

"This partnership with Starlink is a significant step towards achieving our vision of a digitally empowered Goa," he said.

Khaunte said the collaboration would help bridge the digital divide and make governance more efficient and responsive.

"By enhancing public services through modern technology, we aim to make Goa an attractive hub for investment, tourism and talent, while ensuring that citizens benefit from digital progress," he said.

As part of the MoU, Starlink has expressed interest in piloting connectivity solutions in remote and underserved areas of the state. The partnership will also explore measures to enhance emergency preparedness, undertake capacity-building and training initiatives, and examine affordable tariff structures for socially beneficial use cases. PTI RPS KRK